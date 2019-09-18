Probe College Tour to host college fairs at local schools this week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Probe College Tour is coming to local schools this week to give students an opportunity to meet college representatives and discuss their futures.

Students will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from in-state schools as well as out-of-state schools to learn about opportunities and ask questions.

This week, the Probe College Tour will host the following events:

Savannah Fair

Savannah State University Gym (3219 College Street, Savannah)

Wednesday, Sept. 18

6-8 p.m.

South Effingham Fair

South Effingham Main Gym (1220 Noel C. Conaway Road, Guyton)

Thursday, Sept. 19

2-3:30 p.m.

Effingham County Fair

Effingham County High School (1589 Highway 119 South, Springfield)

Friday, Sept. 20

9-10:30 a.m.

All college fairs are free for students to attend.