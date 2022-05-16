PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — An elementary school in Port Wentworth where students were educated for more than 100 years is now closed for good. Port Wentworth Elementary doors were officially closed Sunday.

The school has been phased out due to the specifications of the Georgia Department of Education and will no longer be available for instructional use. The school originally opened in 1917.

Students from Port Wentworth are being reassigned beginning in the next school year to Garden City Elementary, Brock Elementary and Rice Creek School.

“For me, this is really sad because I love the kids, the kids love us and for us to have to leave it’s like a family,” said Nikia Hester, paraprofessional for Port Wentworth Elementary. “So now we’re breaking up our family to go to different places so it’s kinda sad. The kids are already asking us, what are we going to do without you guys next year? And I’m like well, you’re going to do great because we’ve raised you guys to be great students,”

At the end of the school year, the facility will be used by administrators to support operational needs.