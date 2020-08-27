Pittman Enterprises donates over $32,000 to SCCPSS for virtual learning tools

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System was gifted with a generous virtual learning donation on Thursday.

The team at Chatham Motor Sales/Pittman Enterprises presented school district leaders with a check for $32,500 for its Technology@Home campaign during a brief ceremony at Chatham Parkway Toyota.

SCCPSS recently announced plans to continue virtual learning until further notice.

With this extension comes a greater need to supply Savannah Chatham County-area students with the tools and technology they’ll need to succeed in online education.

“It’s going to help a lot,” said Dionne Hoskins-Brown, SCCPSS district two school board representative, about the donation.

“There are still several thousand individuals that we’re trying to get hardware to, and people are using different types of technology for their instruction: some are using tablets, some are using laptops, some are using phones, some are using CPUs,” Hoskins-Brown said.

“This is going to go a long way in the form of the technology that seems to help best, the Chromebooks and the tablets that are really, really interactive, so it’s helping us just about close that gap on the young people and staff who have needs,” she added.

SCCPSS superintendent Dr. Ann Levett says she’s excited about the support the school district has received from the community and local businesses.

“To date, we’ve been able to raise more than $255,000 through the generosity of our neighbors, and today, the $32,500 has contributed significantly to that amount,” Levett said.

She notes that the school district is currently awaiting around 8,000 more devices to arrive for students, in addition to about 7,000 iPads for younger and some older learners.

Internet connection, Levett says, is also a priority.

“You can have the device, but you also need WiFi, so this kind of contribution will help us with that, as well,” she added.

Pittman Enterprises executive vice president Alma Pittman says Thursday’s contribution is one of about 2,000 that they’ve made across the globe.

“The mind is a terrible thing to waste, and our kids, our teachers and our superintendent need resources in order to shape children’s minds,” said Pittman, whose husband, president and CEO Winston Pittman Sr., founded the company.

Pittman Enterprises operates five dealerships in the Savannah metro area.

“This is important,” she said. “You can’t do it without capital, capital is a must.”

On Aug. 12, SCCPSS announced that Bank of America donated $30,000 to the Educate Chatham Foundation for local students.

Those funds will also be used to ensure that technology isn’t a barrier during the virtual education experience.