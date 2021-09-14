Photo gallery: East Georgia State College’s Honey Extraction Party

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Over the weekend, East Georgia State College (EGSC) hosted its second Honey Extraction Party.

Students, faculty, staff, and community members joined EGSC’s Beekeeping Club in learning more about the honey extraction process.

Faculty member and hobbyist beekeeper, Dr. Paul Cerpovicz, shared with the group the steps leading up to the extraction process.

With the help from extraction equipment, attendees were able to fill a small bottle with honey to take home with them.

The remainder of the honey will be given out at college events and submitted to the Georgia Beekeepers Association Conference for judging.

According to the school, EGSC’s honey won a blue-ribbon award in the 2019 competition.

EGSC was designated as a Bee Campus USA institution in 2016.

The school says the honey extraction party helps the EGSC promote honeybee and pollinator protection education to its students, staff, faculty, and community.