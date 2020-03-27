Peyton Manning surprises online class

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (CNN) – A University of Tennessee online class had a surprise guest to boost their spirits.

As John Haas was teaching his communications 499 class he pointed out that a so-called “Mr. Thompson” logged on late.

It was none other than former NFL quarterback and former Tennessee student, Peyton Manning.

Manning apologized for his tardiness and then encouraged students to keep a positive attitude during the covid-19 pandemic.

The two-time Super Bowl champion also told them to use their extra time while campus was closed to accomplish something other than school, or to help out somebody in need.

Manning graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1997 before joining the NFL.

