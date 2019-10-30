Peacock Subaru donates STEM books to Okatie Elementary

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Peacock Subaru Hilton Head, as part of its effort to improve education in its community, donated 150 award-winning STEM books to Okatie Elementary School earlier this month.

The American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) partnered with Peacock Subaru Hilton Head to supply the books. With more than 120,000 members and 262 affiliated societies that reach over 10 million individuals, AAAS is dedicated to advancing science, engineering and innovation throughout the world for the benefit of all people.

“We are thrilled that we’ve been able to show continued support for Okatie Elementary School through the Subaru Loves Learning initiative over the years,” said Warner Peacock, president and CEO of Peacock Automotive. “Our team and customers strive to improve the education and the lives of those in this community and we hope to honor this tradition for many years to come.”

The dealership, located at Peacock Auto Mall, asked customers to create custom, personalized labels for each of the books.

Okatie Elementary is a National Blue Ribbon School that has earned “Palmetto Gold” statewide honors for student achievement and for closing achievement gaps. Its mission is to meet students’ academic needs while promoting character development, leadership and healthy lifestyles.