SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — We have a clearer idea tonight about who will likely be the next Superintendent of Savannah Chatham County Public Schools.

Earlier today– school leaders announced that Dr. Denise Watts is the sole finalist for the top job.

The Savannah Chatham County Public School Board announced that they are confident and believe Dr. Denise Watts will be the right person for the job.

Right now Dr. Watts is the Chief of Schools for the Houston Independent School District in Texas.

Watts has worn many hats in education, including serving as an athletic coach.

In 2019, when she was principal for Mint Hill Middle School in North Carolina she led them to be a national school to watch. Watts is known for her dedication to children. Her main focus has been to improve the quality and culture of children, especially in underserved communities.

One parent told News 3, she welcomes her experience.

“Her resume looks great. I believe that the leader is important over the teachers, over the children, even the parents. And I think she will be a great fit for the Chatham County board,” Lesha Miller said.

She also hopes that Watts and the rest of the board will make some necessary improvements for all students in the district.

“I hope she changes the whole perspective. I hope she changes like some teachers are just here for a paycheck. I hope she you know it brings more love into the school systems for the children. Also better lunch programs, just makes it a whole, equal environment for children, parents, for children parents and teachers,” Miller said.

The board tells News 3 they will meet formally to begin the hiring process for Dr. Watts sometime in June.