Over 80 colleges and universities to attend the 2019 College Fair in Bluffton

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – According to the Beaufort County School District, more than 80 colleges and universities will be on hand to speak with students and parents at a college fair on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The University of South Carolina Beaufort’s Bluffton campus will host the event from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at USCB’s Recreation Center building.

Schools at the fair will range from small private colleges to large public universities. Local schools will include the University of South Carolina-Beaufort and the Technical College of the Lowcountry, while out-of-state schools will include universities such as Alabama, Florida State, Georgia and Tennessee.

The 2019 College Fair is a partnership between the Beaufort County School District and the Carolinas Association of Collegiate Registrars & Admissions Officers. CACRAO is an association of professionals who advocate for post- secondary education in North Carolina and South Carolina.

