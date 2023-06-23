SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Dr. Ann Levett will continue her work in education, but this time in a different capacity.

The School Superintendent Association (AASA) says that Levett will be joining the organization as an assistant executive director.

According to AASA, Levett will be overseeing several programs including the AASA Leadership Network, AASA Learning 2025 Initiative, Leadership Academy for Black Educators, the AASA Mental Health Cohort and school and district safety initiatives.

Learn more about Levett’s new role by clicking or tapping here.