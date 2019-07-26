‘One team, one goal’ SCCPSS Superintendent presents plans for upcoming school year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Administration, principals, volunteers and community partners gathered at New Hampstead High School Friday morning for the Savannah-Chatham County school superintendent’s kick-off for the new year.

Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett shared her vision for the upcoming school year: “One team, one goal: Student achievement!”

Earlier in the day, there was a closed meeting for educators, followed by the assembly and keynote address from Dr. Levett.

Among the audience members was Stedman Graham, an educator and author who is also the longtime partner of Oprah Winfrey.

With more than 38,000 students, SCCPSS is the largest public school system in the Coastal Empire. The first day of school for students is Monday, August 5.

