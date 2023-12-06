SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — No decision Wednesday night on a plan to rezone the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System. The board was slammed with complaints and concerns from parents and community members at the four hour long board meeting.

The Long Range Facilities Plan was introduced in November which gave parents a month to sort out their thoughts and give feedback to the school district. While many are relieved that the board is pushing back the vote on this plan for another month, parents passionately expressed concerns about the possibility of their children switching schools.

“I know he’s strong enough for me to say, but we’ve had to go through counseling to get through some of these things here,” One New Hampstead High School parent said. “You’re asking people who may not have that capacity to have to go through that. We all know the mental health crisis that is going on in our community, for our children, and especially our high school students.”

That student-athlete also spoke at the meeting, “I know I’ve had a lot of friends as well who have moved a lot in their past, and it’s a very difficult struggle.”

Countless others shared their worries. Many of them from New Hampstead ask that they not be moved to what they consider a “lower performing school,” particularly Beach High School.

“Even though [New Hampstead] is bursting at the seams, they love their students and are working with them. They are making the grades and they are well more established than Beach is. There are problems with Beach’s academics, attendance, and their graduation rates.”

But some board members balked at hate towards other schools.

“That is totally unacceptable. They care about their kids as much as you do. They care about their kids’ education as much as you do,” Board President Roger Moss said.

Another worry for some was the fate of Gould Elementary, which was scheduled to be closed. But there has been a shift in plans. Gould would remain open with almost half of the students moving to New Hampstead K-8.

Superintendent Dr. Denise Watts calls this a domino effect. Gould students would have been divided between Butler, Haven, and Hodge Elementary, but now those schools will remain “underutilized”.

The superintendent says she knows this is not a perfect plan, but she believes it will improve schools that have reached or gone over max capacity.

“There are no perfect answers, and this is uncomfortable for all of us, including me, who is making a very ambitious recommendation to the board today and to the community,” Watts said.

The next board meeting is scheduled for January 10, 2024.