SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah State University (SSU) announced a new partnership with the national business mentoring organization, SCORE.

SSU says SCORE will help students gain skills in planning, launching and operating their own businesses.

School officials say six local business people from the SCORE network will mentor students throughout March culminating in a business pitch competition later this spring.

Each mentor will focus on a different business area including marketing and public relations, sales, operations, strategy and planning, business plan development and start-up assistance.

“It is an enriching partnership, one which provides students the one-on-one attention of a mentor and the resources to make business ownership a reality, even before they graduate,” explained Nicole Cannonier, Ph.D., SSU’s associate professor of management.

According to SCORE, their network of volunteer business mentors are dedicated to helping small businesses get off the ground, grow and achieve their goals.

The organization says they have provided education and mentorship to more than 11 million entrepreneurs since 1964.

SSU says the strategic collaboration with SCORE and the university’s partner organizations are pillars of the CIE’s programming, offered to increase business creation for African Americans and underrepresented entrepreneurs and innovators.