SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A new name is entering the race for Savannah-Chatham County School Board President.

Tye whitely is from Savannah and a graduate of the school system. Whitely is also the owner of Chunk’s Learning Center in Savannah.

She first ran for the seat in 2018, but came in third place after current president Joe Buck and Betty Morgan.

Whitely is facing roger moss, peter robyn and todd rhodes for the may 24 general election.