New Georgia school math standards roll out for comment

ATLANTA (AP) — New Georgia math standards are making their debut for public comment.

State officials describe them as a removal of Common Core standards and a return to teacher freedom.

Georgia’s 1.7 million public school students will likely see the results in the 2022-2023 school year.

Officials involved in the rewrite say the the new standards are clearer and more understandable.

Applying them will take time, effort and money, with teacher retraining, new instructional materials and new state standardized tests.

State officials are hoping it will bring an end to complaints from parents that their children haven’t been allowed to solve problems the way they were taught.