ATLANTA (AP) — A new Georgia law requires daily recess for most elementary students, but doesn’t say how much and includes some exceptions.

News outlets report that Gov. Brian Kemp signed the law on Monday. It covers students through fifth grade. The bill was sponsored by state Rep. Demetrius Douglas.

The Stockbridge Democrat says recess helps students stay fit physically and academically.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that recess can be waived on days when students have physical education or other “structured activity time,” such as games led by a teacher.

It also can be skipped for scheduling conflicts, bad weather, field trips or other unavoidable obstacles.