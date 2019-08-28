New anonymous reporting app aims to make schools safer for students

(NBC News) – A new app is giving students in some West Virginia schools the power to make their schools safer.

The app is called “Stop-It” and allows students to report any issues they may be having over the phone. Students simply type a report and hit send, and administration is directly notified.

Students can report everything from bullying, violence and threats, to drugs and alcohol use.

“Kids are dealing with so much these days,” Danielle Gillispie of Putnam County Schools said. “They don’t always feel comfortable talking to someone face to face. If they don’t know where to reach out for help, they can access this app 24/7, whether they are at school, or they’re at home or in their car.”

School leaders say the “Stop-It” app won’t just give them a chance to respond after an incident happens, but will also allow for them to intervene before a situation develops.

Students can include their name, or choose to remain anonymous when reporting issues.