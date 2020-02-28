NASA engineers visit Chatham County high schools

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems (EGS) program from the John F. Kennedy Space Center visited eight different high schools in Chatham County Thursday.

NASA engineers and EGS project managers spoke with Savannah-Chatham County Public School System students about the program and internships available to high schoolers across each of their 10 centers.

This is the first all-female panel to tour the schools. The engineers told News 3 they think it’s important for the students to see people they can identify with working in the field.

“Representation is very important,” NASA Logistics Engineer Brittany Woods said. “To see someone that looks like you in the field just makes you feel like maybe I can do this, I can fit in. I mean it’s encouraging for me.”

Brittany Woods, a Logistics Engineer for EGS Program Logistics Office, began her career with NASA in February 2019 as an Engineering Student Trainee in the NASA Pathways Internship Program.

Woods is a Georgia native and graduated from Bethune-Cookman University in 2013 with a Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics.

Claudia Eyzaguirre, Mobile Launcher Technical Integrator, provides ongoing integration support to the Mobile Launcher element related to both Systems Engineering and Project Management tasks.

She graduated from Florida International University with a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering and Robotics Minor and the University of Central Florida with a master’s in Mechanical Engineering, Thermofluids.