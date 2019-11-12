More students enroll at Georgia’s universities and colleges

FILE – In this Sept. 12, 2015, file photo, Kennesaw States’ mascot, the owl, cheers along with the crowd during their an NCAA college football game against Edward Waters, in Kennesaw, Ga. (AP Photo/Lisa Marie Pane, File)

ATLANTA (AP) – Enrollment at Georgia’s public colleges and universities is rising again, led by the state’s largest schools.

The University System of Georgia reported Tuesday that total enrollment rose 1.5% in fall 2019 from fall 2018. More than 333,000 students are enrolled across the state’s 26 institutions.

Among those schools, 11 showed growth and 15 showed declines:

Augusta Univ.: 9,274 +2.2%

Georgia Tech: 36,489 +11.5%

Georgia State Univ.: 53,619 +1.5%

Univ. of Georgia: 38,920 +0.7%

Georgia Southern Univ.: 26,054 -1.3%

Kennesaw State Univ. 37,807 +6.7%

Univ. of West Georgia: 13,238 -3.6%

Valdosta State Univ.: 11,270 +0.5%

Albany State Univ. 6,122, -3.9%

Clayton State Univ.: 6,879, -2.3%

Columbus State Univ.: 7,877, -2.5%

Fort Valley State Univ.: 2,624, -5.5%

Georgia College & State Univ.: 7,031, +0.6% Middle Georgia State Univ.: 8,066, +3.4%

Savannah State Univ.: 3,688, -9.5%

Univ. of North Georgia: 19,748 +0.1%

Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College: 3,927, -8.5%

Atlanta Metropolitan State College: 1,844, -15.7%

College of Coastal Georgia: 3,535, -0.3%

Dalton State College: 4,964, -3.0%

East Georgia State College: 2,741, -6.8%

Georgia Gwinnett College: 12,831, +2.6%

Georgia Highlands College: 6,168, -0.3%

Gordon State College: 3,495, -4.6%

South Georgia State College: 2,346, -5.5%

The fastest-growing institution, proportionally, was Georgia Tech, where enrollment went up nearly 12% to 36,000. The Atlanta’s school 3,800-student gain made up more than three-quarters of all student gains statewide. Other schools showing large gains were Kennesaw State University, Middle Georgia State University and Georgia Gwinnett College.

Atlanta Metropolitan State College saw enrollment drop the most, falling 16% to 1,844. Other schools showing big drops include Savannah State University and Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.