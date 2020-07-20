McMaster announces SAFE grants to help South Carolina students with tuition

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks to reporters during a briefing on severe weather and the new coronavirus outbreak on Monday, April 13, 2020, in West Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced Monday the creation of the Safe Access to Flexible Education (SAFE) grants.

These on-time, needs-based grants of up to $6,500 will help with the to 2020-2021 tuition for eligible students at participating private, parochial or independent schools in South Carolina. McMaster says 5,000 grants will be funded.

The grants are funded by monies received through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Each state received a Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) fund. South Carolina’s GEER fund was $48 million, and $32 million of it will fund the SAFE grants.

To be eligible for SAFE grants, a student must be from a household with an adjusted gross income of 300% or less of the federal poverty level, McMaster says.

“Private schools in our state provide an essential education to over 50,000 children,” McMaster said. “They provide parents the ability to choose the type of education environment and instruction they feel best suits their child’s unique needs. And a large number of these students come from working or low-income families, who in the best economy, are barely able to scrimp and scrape together just enough money to pay their child’s tuition.”

McMaster said that “during this pandemic, with so much uncertainty and anxiety facing families, a child’s displacement from the school they love and thrive at could have devastating consequences to their learning and emotional progress.”

SAFE grants are modeled on successful grant and scholarship programs serving thousands of students in Florida, Arizona and North Carolina.