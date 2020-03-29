Local teacher works to bring “normal” back into student’s lives

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – More than 38 thousand students in Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools are waiting to go back to school after Gov. Brian Kemp pushed the opening date to April 24th.

“I love you and I miss you very, very much and I tell ya when they let us hug again, I want the biggest group hug ever!”

Schools across the country are closed but empty classrooms are not stopping teachers like Bynikini Frazier from finding ways to engage and educate.

“We aren’t able to meet physically in our school, but that doesn’t mean that our class family can’t get together digitally,” Frazier, a teacher at Hesse K-8 School, stated.

The third-grade teacher is using technology to create a virtual classroom. Students turn in assignments, take quizzes, and operate on a schedule to stay up to date with their coursework. The elementary school teacher said she meets with her 23 students every morning at 9:00 a.m.

“I also want to respect the fact that their parents are going through this pandemic as well so there are things that they have to do, preparing to feed their families, thinking about their jobs so I don’t want to be a burden or added stress,” Frazier said.

Frazier’s class said their teacher helps bring a sense of normalcy back into their day —describing her dedication to go above and beyond.

“You always check on us to make sure we’re OK,” one student commented.

“You love us,” another said.

Frazier encourages family, friends, and neighbors to continue supporting their communities— lending help where they can.