Local students win Albany St. Univ. NASA video challenge

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) announced that seven STEM Academy at Bartlett 6th grade students won the Albany State University NASA Student Video Challenge.

In the challenge, middle school students created a video to showcase a future scenario of living and working in space while incorporating one or more STEM careers or technology.

STEM Academy students Olivia Czisny-Bell, James Larroude, Grady Lynes, Dorian Mobley, Marley Sigmon, Ty Toole, and Parker Von Lehmden entered the challenge with their short film titled “The Jetpack Code.”

The students received a $200 cash prize and a classroom set of STEMLingo kits.

The team’s winning video was announced and shown at the ASU STEM conference in front of a live virtual audience of educators, students, and stakeholders from across the state of Georgia.

“They exemplify the meaning of STEM/STEAM where creativity, collaboration, and critical thinking meet,” said STEM Principal Dr. Jimmie Cave.

“Their creativity and engagement during this project prove hands-on project-based learning is purposeful and fun. I am so proud of these student filmmakers,” said Film@STEM instructor and the team’s sponsor, Mary Ann Rogers Lamberth.