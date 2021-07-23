Local student receives scholarship for technological message

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A local information technology company awarded a South Effingham High School student for his technological hopes.

Jacob Mitchell received a $2,000 scholarship from Infinity Inc.

The scholarship is designed to contribute to the next generation of technological advancement and discovery.

Contestants had to create a video describing how they were going to contribute to the technological field.

Community leaders, including WSAV News 3’s Kim Gusby, chose the winner based upon their message.

Mitchell says he plans to major in Computer Science at the University of South Carolina Beaufort.