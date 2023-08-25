RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – The Bryan County School System and St. Joseph’s/Candler have partnered to offer high school students a program that could be a fast track to well paying jobs in the medical field and there was an official announcement about the project Friday morning.

Hands-on experience is what they are focusing on to prepare high school students for the healthcare field.

President and CEO of St. Joseph’s/ Candler, Paul P. Hinchey, told News 3 this is crucial for the growth and development of Bryan County Schools.

“I think it’s going to be a model for this state and maybe this country,” Hinchey said. “We want to train in Georgia, and we want you to work in Georgia and that’s a breath of fresh air.”

Previously on News 3, we talked about how Richmond Hill’s rapid growth will impact businesses, housing and even traffic. Bivins Miller, principal of Richmond Hill High School, said students in the Bryan County School System are also experiencing even more opportunities, in and out of the classrooms, because of growth.

“Within this era of expansion, we recognize profound interplay with growth and opportunity and the pivotal role of partnerships play in fostering success and innovation,” Miller said. “In this part of growth, we are teaming up with St. Joseph’s/ Candler, a healthcare leader, to reshape healthcare education.”

The program will offer onsite clinical rotations, an enhanced version of the health science curriculum and a chance to shadow at least 4 areas of the health system each semester.

A pilot took place this past spring with 40 students. We spoke with a Richmond Hill High School senior about his experience.

“I think this is preparing me by showing me what it’s like in the real world. not in a school seat looking at the screen, watching videos,” Ayo Awe said. You get to see how it really goes down and it’s exciting but kind of scary at the same time.”

120 students will be able to participate in the program each semester. News 3 asked the Bryan County School System Superintendent about their ultimate goals for the program.

“Just to provide opportunity and access to kids,” Dr. Paul Brooksher said. “That’s the ultimate goal. Give them a bright future,”

This program is for Richmond Hill High School students only. Hinchey says it will eventually expand to more schools in the county soon.