SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Students at Beach High School had a break from lectures and class to step into the virtual reality of what a mission would look like for someone in the U.S. Navy.

“It was a great experience,” said Beach student Jaylen Harris. “I could see a lot of things that Navy SEALs do. When you first get in there you watch a video with the mission you’re supposed to be doing. Whoever your captain is, they’ll tell you to slow down, keep speed, slow it down or take fire.”

The U.S. Navy is visiting several Savannah schools this week as part of their outreach and education program. They partnered with diverse high schools and universities across the country to showcase different career opportunities–and students at beach high got to be in the driver’s seat.

“Over here we have the Nimitz virtual reality simulation,” said U.S. Navy Lieutenant, Alisha Maitland-White. “It gives a hands-on look into a day in the Navy. They have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a Swick mission. They receive commands and they are able to go and carry out that mission.”

The lieutenant says the virtual reality component appeals to younger generations while giving them the closest thing to real experience.

“Definitely a once in a lifetime experience,” White said. “Every high school doesn’t get this experience. It being virtual reality, it really appeals to the newer generation and gives them that hands-on look of what they could expect.”

Students agree that they get a better feel for the profession and an idea about whether they want to pursue opportunities in the navy.

“For us, it gives a better experience and gives us a better feel of what it is,” said Beach student Zane Murray. “And how it’s going to be if you want to go on to pursue that career.”