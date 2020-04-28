Local districts awarded part of $21 million digital learning grants by Georgia Department of Education

Olivia Bucks, left, helps her son Keith Bucks, center, with an online class assignment while Ashton Morris, right, works on a handwriting lesson from their first grade class at Arco Iris Spanish Immersion School in Beaverton, Ore. Bucks works from home selling books online and now spends her time between working on her business and helping her sons with their school work. They are using her work laptop to access their classroom assignments. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Education is awarding digital learning grants totaling $21,578,236 to 55 school districts.

The grants are intended to help school districts improve their digital/distance learning infrastructure amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Districts’ plans for funds include purchasing digital devices, like laptops and tablets, for students and teachers, providing training for teachers, purchasing distance learning software, and installing mobile hotspots on buses or providing MiFi hotspots to students.

In WSAV’s viewing area, schools in Coffee County, Glynn County, McIntosh County, Savannah-Chatham County, and Tatnall County districts will be receiving grant money. Click here to see a summary of each district’s plans for funds.

The grants are federal school improvement funds, and all districts with schools identified for Comprehensive Support & Improvement (CSI) or Targeted Support & Improvement (TSI) were eligible to apply.

“As we continue to fight COVID-19, I am grateful for the thousands of educators across our state who have adapted to continue providing a world-class education to Georgia students,” Governor Brian Kemp said. “These grants will provide much-needed support as they continue to navigate changing educational landscapes, and I want Georgia’s educators and students to know that they have our complete support in these challenging times.”

State School Superintendent Richard Woods said the digital divide in Georgia is more apparent amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“School districts have done incredible work during the COVID-19 school closures and have been hard-working, creative, and thoughtful with the resources they have. But there is still a need for better digital learning infrastructure within our state, particularly in rural and underserved communities,” Woods said. “These funds will help districts strengthen their digital learning capacity, extend summer learning opportunities, and ensure no student is left unconnected.”

Districts can use their digital learning funds from now through Sept. 30, 2021.