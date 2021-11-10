Local business donates $10,000 to Pooler Elementary

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Tuesday Vaden Chevrolet Pooler presented Pooler Elementary School a check for $10,000.

The dealership awarded the check to Pooler elementary’s principal and school staff during a event at the Vaden Chevrolet Pooler dealership in Pooler.

Vaden Chevorlet says the money will go towards the school’s “The Leader in Me” program.

According to Pooler Elementary, the program helps students develop leadership and life-skills.

“As we emerge from the pandemic, we recognize that our children are in desperate need of social and emotional learning tools”, said Jane Vaden Thacher, President of Vaden Automotive, “The methods associated with THE LEADER IN ME program provide students and faculty with positive solutions to current challenges.”

Learn more about “The Leader in Me” HERE.