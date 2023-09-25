HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — A Liberty County School is recognized for its third-grade literacy scores, making it a literacy leader in Georgia.

Frank Long Elementary in Liberty County received this award last Thursday from Georgia’s State School Superintendent Richard Woods.

The school saw higher English Language Arts state test scores, which allowed for them to be one out of 84 schools to be recognized for growth.

According to the Georgia Department of Education, 155 schools are recognized as being literacy leaders in Georgia. Schools with a 15% or higher increase from 2021 – 2022 and 2022 – 2023 school years are spotlighted for growth.

“The state recognized schools whose third-grade students demonstrated 15% growth in ELA through the Georgia milestones,” Dr. Debra Sukaratana, Frank Long Elementary principal said. “At Franklin Elementary our third grade students actually showed 17% growth.”

Principal Sukaratana said she gives credit to parents doing their part outside of the classroom.

“We definitely encourage our parents to read with their children,” Sukaratana said. “We also have a parent involvement room where they can check out different materials to work with their children.”

She adds teacher involvement is also the reason they saw these higher scores.

“We have teachers who are definitely consistent and conscious, making sure they stayed the course and used the resources provided,” She continued. “They maintained focus at not only literacy during reading and ELA times, but it’s literacy across the curriculum.”

Sukarantana said they are already working on their future goals in hopes of even higher scores.

“We’ve actually already started working on our plan for doing even better next year,” she told News 3. “That includes focusing on informational text with our students. It includes students having their own personal goals and making sure they are paying attention, meeting those requirements.”

Sukaratana told us this is one of the top honors that she’s had being a principal. She also gave praise to her teachers who are in the classrooms putting in hard work.