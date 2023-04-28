SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — News 3 has learned that 23 Savannah State University employees have lost their jobs, in an effort by the university to cut costs.

This comes on the heels of President Kimberly Ballard-Washington’s resignation.

The university won’t say which departments were hit by layoffs only that several were impacted.

In a statement today, President Ballard says the covid-19 pandemic affected enrollment.

In fall 2019 enrollment was 3,400, but it is only expected to reach about 3,000 for the coming school year.

“Savannah State University, by itself those three words mean nothing. We are the people that are behind those three words. It’s our staff, our faculty, our students too, but also the alumni, but when we’re starting to have to reduce those numbers then it harms who we are. So losing part of our team… it’s difficult.”

University officials also say they’ve cut the operating budget by 10% and the travel budget by 50%.

They’re also looking into closing some buildings on campus.