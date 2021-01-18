Kemp to use $5M in virus aid to help students finish college

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp removes his face covering before speaking to reporters during a COVID-19 update in the Capitol, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) — Some juniors and seniors at Georgia’s public universities and colleges are in line for a little financial boost to help them reach their degree.

Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday in his State of the State speech that he would use $5 million in federal coronavirus relief that he controls to provide small grants to help students with unmet financial need pay their college bills.

Because it’s federal money, the Republican governor won’t need legislative approval to spend the money.

Completion grants have gotten a lot of attention in academic circles in recent years, with Atlanta’s Georgia State University a notable pioneer.

In 2018, Georgia State issued more than 2,000 grants, ranging from $300 to $2,000.