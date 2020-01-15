Kemp names talk radio host, 2 others to state school board

ATLANTA (AP) – Gov. Brian Kemp is appointing three new members to seven-year terms on Georgia’s state Board of Education.

The board makes policy for 1.8 million public school students.

Kemp on Tuesday named former aide and talk radio host Martha Zoller of Gainesville to a seat representing northeast Georgia’s 9th Congressional district.

Zoller ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 2012, losing a Republican primary to eventual victor Doug Collins.

Phenna Rene Petty will represent the 14th Congressional District in northwest Georgia.

Kemp named Sally Lynn Nabors to a seat representing the 13th Congressional District in the southern and western suburbs of Atlanta.

Two others were reappointed.