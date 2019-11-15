Johnson High School hosts FAFSA fair

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Some local high school students got the opportunity to meet with representatives from dozens of colleges as well financial aid officials Friday.

It was part of the FAFSA fair at Sol. C. Johnson High School.

Shequan Oliver, a Johnson High senior says he’s glad to get assistance making decisions that have such a huge impact on his future.

“It means a lot administrators and teachers out here helping you and pushing you. Some of us students, we get lazy,” says Oliver.

The FAFSA Fair is held every year but Friday’s event was one of the largest.

Representatives from more than 21 colleges were there.

