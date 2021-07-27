Jasper Co. students get chance to earn drone license

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Students in Jasper County are getting hands-on experience in obtaining their drone licenses.

SSC Services for Education and the Jasper County School district are teaming up to provide resources that will help students develop their skills in the stem field.

“This is our first official corporate sponsorship and we are so elated to share that with SSC K-12 education we really are,” Superintendent Dr. Rechel Anderson said.

The sponsorship provides students with the opportunity to obtain their drone license while leaving them industry-ready upon graduation.

“This makes it all a part of the endeavor that we started in the very beginning,” AINautics UAV Academy’s Director of Partnership Development, Christopher Williams said. “Not only give these scholars certification but make sure they are ready to go into industry.”

Williams continued, “To be able to have a partnership that’s also going to provide an internship, but also an opportunity to get full-time employment at the age of 18 and older, that’s an astronomical opportunity.”

“Not only is this setting the stage and foundation for what is to come, but it absolutely shows that you SSC is indebted to education, but also indebted to growing our young people, growing our district and that is what we are about,” Anderson said. “We are about remaining student-centered, future-focused, which is our mantra.”

Dr. Anderson said students will receive a tangible experience alongside professionals in receiving their drone certification.

“The internship will not only allow our students to work in our current capital projects that we have going on, but it will allow them to be in the field to get direct hands-on experience.”