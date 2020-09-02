Jasper Co. School District: No extracurricular and athletic events this fall

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This week Jasper County School District (JCSD) officials decided not to allow students to participate in fall extracurricular activities, including athletic competition and events.

JCSD says the safety and health of the students and staff over COVID-19 concerns were the reasons for the decision.

JCSD started the 2020-2021 school year virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Superintendent Dr. Rechel M. Anderson says the school district is in no way underestimating the value of extracurricular and athletic events.

In a release from the school district, Dr. Anderson explained, “It is simply that, under the circumstances, when we are not conducting in-school instruction, we feel it is not appropriate, not advisable, for health and safety reasons, to have our students participate in extracurricular activities which bring them physically close together and further expose them to possible infection”