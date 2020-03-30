Ivy League schools offer free classes online

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The eight Ivy League colleges and universities are offering free courses online.

Class Central, a company that collects reviews and ranks online education user experiences, created a list of more than 450 free online classes, so people who are isolated at home have access to education at their fingertips.

“Most people don’t have access to quality education and these could be a good way to see what a good education system looks like,” Class Central founder Dhawal Shah said.

There are more than 900 universities offering free courses, and 90 percent of the top 100 universities in the world have their curriculum available online.

Shah began gathering a list of these courses eight years ago and has been adding to it since. Now, they’re up to 1,400 total courses.

“It’s a way for us to tell people that these exist and we try to slice the cataloging into different ways so that people know that there are these amazing courses,” Dhawal said.

“I’ve taken advantage of them myself and used it to help me prepare for a technical interview,” he added.

Shah says they’ve seen an increase in interest in the last two weeks with more than eight million people visiting the site.

“There are many courses that are humanities so you can brush up on your interests or passions,” Dhawal said.

“And you’re at an advantage because you’re learning from the subject matter expert,” he added. “All of these top universities hire people who are researchers or Nobel prize winners, so you’re learning from the people who actually created it.”