STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A group of students at Georgia Southern University held an event to raise awareness for gender violence Tuesday. The “Walk A Mile In Her Shoes” event transformed the halls of Georgia Southern.

“It’s a way for male-identified students and community members to take a stand by wearing a pair of high heels,” said Lauren Patterson, the chair of the sexual assault response team. “So, it’s kind of a cheeky, fun way of addressing a really serious topic.”

Walking a mile in her shoes is exactly what male Georgia southern students did. And to some students donating to the cause was much easier than the walk.

“I mean it feels kinda weird,” says freshman Alex Guzman. “It’s questionable. It’s like, I don’t know it feels weird, first time wearing them.”

The event aims to take a creative and engaging way to raise awareness for a serious problem in the United States, especially on college campuses.

“About 1 in 4 college women. About 1 in 16 college men. About 1 in 4 transgender college students will be sexually assaulted while in college,” Patterson said. “So, it’s important to raise awareness about that and bring attention to it and really engage students in activism.”

This Tuesday marks the ninth year Georgia Southern has held this event.

The year leading up to the pandemic, the university was at its peak raising about $7,000. And although some students may feel silly, it’s a powerful event and cause.

“Take a stand against gender-based violence,” says Patterson. “So, I think that’s really powerful. It’s powerful to see folks you recognize on campus like our student-athletes really engaging with this.”