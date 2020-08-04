Island High School teacher receives Presidential honor

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) announced a Island High School teacher is among the recipients of the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST).

Islands High School Science teacher Megan Heberle is one of two teachers recognized from the state of Georgia.

The recognition among the highest honors bestowed by the United States government specifically for K-12 science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and/or computer science teaching.

Teachers are selected based on their distinction in the classroom and dedication to improving science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education.

Heberle teaches Scientific Research and Zoology to 9th-12th grade students. According to SCCPSS, Heberle has taught science and coordinated the scientific research program at Islands High School for six years.

“Receiving this award will empower me to shine a light on the achievements students are capable of when challenged to explore the world and learn through inquiry,” said Heberle, “In doing so, I hope to inspire other teachers to engage students through research and science as well. I am honored to represent my school and district for their commitment to student learning.”

Heberle will receive a certificate signed by the President of the United States and a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation.

Awardees are honored at an award ceremony which takes place in Washington, D.C.