Interactive learning taking education to a new level in Lowcountry schools

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) - Education is improving for children in one Lowcountry county thanks to a new initiative using technology to lead the way.

Listening, learning, collaborating: that's the goal of Jasper County's new STEM lab program.

The plan is to keep kids involved and interested through state of the art technology. By allowing students to go beyond the boundaries of a textbook by incorporating hands-on learning, schools say there is a world of endless possibilities to learn.

The hands-on learning system uses computers, 3D printers and virtual reality to give students an interactive learning experience.

"To hear them say 'its cool' is actually awesome," explains Dr. Rechel Anderson, Superintendent of Jasper County Schools. "It took them to a place they've never experienced before so allowing them to expose to something new, to be exposed to something that is insurmountable, its right there for them."

"It changes the climate, it changes the culture of the school, and it changes students mindset," says Christopher Williams, Director of Partnerships for STEM. "It shifts their way to say I want to go to that classroom, and I want to learn. I want to be interactive, I want to be engaged. if I am a low performing student I'm not looked at as a low performing student because I am working hands on."

Innovation and collaboration is what's helping these students step away from the book and into a 3D world where they can move things with the touch of their finger, explore them virtually, and ultimately understand them better.

"Its good to do more hands on. It was only paper and notebook, now its new technology students can go on the computer and do whatever they want," said Sean Baker, student.

"Having a STEM lab in this school I'm happy with that because I come from Jamaica and hadn't experienced that so it feels amazing," said De-Jean Biggerstaff, student.

"Innovativeness is an important part of it," says Dr. Anderson. "It takes you to a place you've never been to before. It opens your mind to those thinking that may be unknown but they are reachable."

The STEM labs are being introduced in all three Jasper County elementary schools and Hardeeville pre-k through 8th.

In addition to the big board and virtual reality, the hope is to teach the student how to read and write code, exposing them to a potentially lucrative world in the future.