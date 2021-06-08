In tech school boost, Gov. McMaster wants SC back to work

FILE – In this April 30, 2021 file photo, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks during the Richland County GOP convention in Columbia, S.C. Continuing efforts to boost South Carolina’s economy following pandemic-related hardships, McMaster on Tuesday, June 8 announced a cash infusion for the state’s technical colleges, aimed at training out-of-work residents for new skills as they reenter the workforce. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Gov. Henry McMaster has announced a cash infusion for South Carolina’s technical colleges.

It’s a continuation of efforts to boost the state’s economy following pandemic-related hardships. The Republican said Tuesday that the move is aimed at training people in new skills as they reenter the workforce.

McMaster says he’s allocating $8 million in federal coronavirus relief aid to a partnership between the state’s 16 tech schools and the Department of Employment and Workforce.

Starting this week, the agency will contact the 87,000 South Carolinians already eligible for jobless benefits to advise them of tuition-free, short-term training classes for jobs like welding and truck driving.