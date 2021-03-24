Hubert Middle students advance to nationals in FCCLA competition

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A group of Hubert Middle School students advanced to nationals in the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) competitions.

The students attended and competed in Georgia’s FCCLA Virtual State Leadership Conference earlier this month.

The Hubert students competed in 5 events with three students placing first and one in second place in the competitions.

Sixth grader, Demetrius Washington, competed in the state only competitive event: Toys that Teach. He placed 1st and won a cash prize.

Seventh grader Javontae Vann competed in the Chapter Service Project. He placed 2nd, and will advance to the national competition, in Nashville, TN.

Anthony Albright also, in the 7th grade, participated in the Chapter in Review Competition. He placed 1st and will also advance to the national competition.

Eighth grader Jada Robinson participated in the National Service Project and placed 1st. She will also advance to the national competition.

“These students are truly the face of the future. They competed in activities that showcased not only their knowledge, but their leadership skills,” said chapter adviser Marissa Johnson.