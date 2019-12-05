How you can help Savannah organization in GED, literacy efforts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A local organization works year-round to give young adults a second chance at their high school education. This weekend, there’s an opportunity for you to get involved.

Future Minds Literacy and Adult Education, Inc. believes it’s never too late to finish your GED. They’re hosting a Little Black Dress Cocktail Party on Saturday to help fund their outreach and education efforts.

It’s set to kick off at 7 p.m. at the Holiday Inn, located at 520 West Bryan Street. Women are encouraged to showcase their favorite black dresses and fun shoes, while men sport their best suit and tie.

From music and wine to a silent auction, it’s sure to be a great night for an awesome cause.

For more information on tickets or tables, visit Eventbrite here. Call Zelonia Williams at 912-596-1420 or email info@futuremindsinc.com with any questions.