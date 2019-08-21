Hilton Head High School kicks off new year with new principal

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Hilton Head High School is kicking off the new school year with a brand new principal.

Steve Schidrich will lead the school after former principal Amanda O’nan resigned when a two year scandal came to light.

Schidrich was a teacher at Hilton Head High for 13 years before moving to Bluffton Middle School in 2012.

“In some conversations I’ve had with parents, they’ve said they were supporters of the previous principal,” Schidrich said. “However, they feel that now the time has passed, and now is the time to move forward. Every parent I’ve talked to has expressed ‘we are excited you are here, we are excited to go in a new direction, and we are putting everything else behind us’.”

Schidrich is one of five new principals named this year by the Beaufort County School District.