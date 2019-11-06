Higher learning: University offers new cannabis chemistry degree

Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. (WPBN) – Lake Superior State University is giving a new meaning to the term “higher learning” by offering a new degree program in cannabis chemistry.

The school is making a name for itself by being the first school in the nation to offer a cannabis chemistry program to its undergraduate students. The goal is to give students a competitive edge in the multi billion dollar marijuana industry.

LSSU professor, Dr. Steven Johnson said an estimated 20,000 jobs in the state of Michigan will soon be in the marijuana industry. New reports suggest that by the end of this year, the number of full time cannabis employees in the country could top 200,000.

“It’s just awesome to be able to go into some sort of innovative field, rather than getting stuck into a field that’s already saturated,” cannabis business student Aleister Pether said.

The university’s program is designed to be hands on, so students are learning cannabis chemistry by actually performing cannabis chemistry.

“We’re not using surrogate material, we’re going through the proper channels in terms of state licensing and the DEA to make sure they can legally have products here that students are able to train with,” Johnson said.

The students’ hard work could pay off. According to consumer experts, legal cannabis sales are expected to reach nearly $30 billion by 2025.