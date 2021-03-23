Heard Elementary students win big in state science fair

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) celebrates big wins at the K-5 Georgia State Science Fair.

Six Heard Elementary students brought home first place honors. One of those students won Best Overall in Show.

Third grader Oliver Duncan won the top honor as well as Best of Class for 3rd Grade and Best of Physical & Computational Sciences for his project “Trampoline Science.”

The other Heard students winning first place honors include Kaelyn DaCosta, Brooke Blake, Evangeline Willis, Mae Rose Ryan and Anthony Edwards.

“These students put in a lot of extra work in an already difficult school year,” said Heard Elementary K-5 STEAM Lab Teacher Angela Willis.

“To paint a clear picture: these students met with me on zoom, every Wednesday after school, for an hour or more. We worked from October through December. Sometimes, we met on Sunday evenings to get ready for major events like our class and judging presentations. I am very proud of their efforts!”

Watch the awards ceremony here: https://youtu.be/uJVSESlwiKM