SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- Georgia Southern University (GS) is now offering a new executive master’s degree in criminal justice.

The program is geared to give members of the law enforcement community a chance to boost their careers with a brand-new executive master’s in criminal justice (EMCJ).

The master’s program is certified by the Georgia Peace Officer Standards & Training Council (P.O.S.T.) and offers a comprehensive curriculum designed to accommodate the work schedules that come with being in law enforcement agencies.

Through the coursework, students will refine their analytical, research, and critical thinking skills, adapt to a superior understanding of criminal justice, and have the chance to make connections nationwide.

Students in the program will follow a unique schedule that features two, three-week modules per semester, requiring only one week of on-site attendance at the Armstrong Campus here in Savannah, with a degree completion in two years.

According to the dean of the College of Behavioral and Social Sciences, Ryan Schroeder, Ph.D., Students in the program will be exposed to current research in criminology and criminal justice, as well as develop research skills to advance their careers.

The EMCJ program is beneficial for officers in county/city law enforcement, sheriff’s department personnel, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Georgia FBI, University System of Georgia law enforcement, and other agencies.

This GS program does not require students to have a nomination, but candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree from a regionally accredited institution and be a certified, registered, or exempt peace officer currently employed with a Georgia law enforcement agency recognized by the Georgia P.O.S.T.

To learn more, visit https://cbss.georgiasouthern.edu/justice/degrees/executive-masters-in-criminal-justice/, or contact Amanda Graham, Ph.D., by emailing AKGraham@georgiasouthern.edu.