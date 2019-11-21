Groves High School to hold parent meeting for new Aviation Manufacturing and Service Program

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Parents of students at Grove High School can learn more about a new program coming to the school next year tonight.

Thursday night, parents can learn more about a new Choice Program, the Aviation Manufacturing and Service Pathway, that will be offered in the 2020-2021 school year.

Students who complete the program will earn certificates in Aircraft Assembly Technician I and II and Composite Technician, along with an Aircraft Structural Diploma.

The program is in partnership with Gulfstream Aerospace and Savannah Technical College.

The meeting will be held at Groves High School at 6:30 p.m. Thursday night. Administration from the school district, along with Gulfstream representatives will be present to answer parents’ questions.

The meeting is open to the public.