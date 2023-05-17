SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Groves High School is providing opportunities for students to get a head start in aviation maintenance and manufacturing.

That’s thanks to their partnership with Savannah Technical College and Gulfstream Aerospace.

Three students were honored Wednesday as the first graduates of the Aircraft Maintenance and Manufacturing program, which began in 2020.

They completed courses and training from Savannah Tech instructors to earn certificates in the areas of aircraft assembly technician, composite technician and an aircraft structural diploma.

After graduation, the students will be placed in full-time positions at Gulfstream.

“It was a great opportunity for us to contribute to the community, invest in what we would like to shape in terms of workforce planning and also be a part of investing in our future pipeline,” said Robert Madina, general manager of the Savannah Gulfstream Service Center.