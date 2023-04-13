SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Five education bills were signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday in Savannah.

That includes the Safe Schools Act — which will require “intruder alert drills” in all public schools. Also known as HB 147, the act provides voluntary gang prevention training to help teachers spot and prevent gang activity and recruitment in classrooms.

Kemp also signed into law two bills aimed at improving literacy: SB 211, which establishes the Georgia Council on Literacy and HB 538, the Georgia Early Literacy Act. The laws will require local school systems to implement five-year literacy plans and provide evidence-based literacy instruction to meet student needs.

Two health-related bills were signed: HB 440, and SB 45. The first allows both public and private schools to stock a supply of undesignated ready-to-use glucagon for diabetic students. SB 45 allows parents to submit action plans to treat their students for epilepsy or a seizure disorder.

“I am honored to sign these important bills into law to make our schools both safer and more successful,” said Kemp in a press release. “These bills will help improve literacy in our state and ensure our schools have the resources they need to provide a safe and healthy learning environment for both students and teachers.

“As governor, and as a father of three daughters, I want to make sure every Georgia student can take part in the unprecedented opportunity here in the Peach State.”

The bill signing took place at the Marriott Savannah Riverfront after Kemp delivered remarks at the Georgia School Superintendents Association Spring Bootstraps Conference.