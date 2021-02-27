Gov. Kemp ‘disappointed’ in Biden Administration’s decision not to waive standardized testing requirements

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Gov. Brian Kemp released a statement expressing disappointment with the Biden Administration’s decision on standardized testing during the pandemic.

The administration decided to deny a waiver petitioning the federal government to waive testing requirements.

“In a year when teachers and students have faced unprecedented challenges, it is ridiculous to expect them to take federally mandated standardized tests in the classroom,” said Kemp in a statement.

Kemp says while “heroic teachers” have worked tirelessly to adjust to a changing educational landscape, many students have struggled to transition to the virtual learning format.

“Just as the rest of the world has been forced to adapt to a new normal, we cannot expect our educators or students to take tests the same way that they did before the pandemic,” the Georgia governor said.

In the statement released Friday, Kemp added that since he’s taken office, he’s remained committed to putting the state’s students and teachers first by ensuring they have the tools needed to succeed.

“High-stakes, federally mandated testing has proven to be an obstacle to progress even before COVID-19,” Kemp said.

“I am disappointed in the Biden Administration’s decision and will continue to work with State School Superintendent Richard Woods and leaders in education to lessen the burden on teachers and students in Georgia’s classrooms,” he said.