SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Parents of Gould Elementary School students still pushing to have their voices heard about what will happen once their school closes. They are asking the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System to vote no on their Long Range Facilities Plan.

Silk Hope Baptist Church in Savannah, where they meetings have been held, has been a place of refuge for Gould parents.

Their students could be split between New Hampstead K-8, Butler Elementary, and Haven Elementary. After attending a meeting held by the school district, many parents still had questions.

“At that meeting, people were outraged,” Kelly Graham, a parent, said. “They were upset. They didn’t like how the meeting with the board was conducted. They wanted to know what they could do.”

For many of those parents and their students, English is their second language. Graham says there is concern for those students specifically the tight-knit Hispanic community. She says, the ESOL program at Gould is top-notch, and she does not want to see a move in schools impact their learning.

They are also worried about transportation to school since many children walk to school and their parents do not have cars.

For some, their new school would be the new K-12 Groves school in Garden City which is about a 10 to 15 minute drive from Gould.

“And there are a lot of kids that are upset. They don’t want to leave. They love their teachers. They don’t want to leave their friends.”

Graham says many parents want Gould Elementary to be rebuilt or remodeled, but that is unlikely.

Parents have been signing up to speak at the next school board meeting on December 6 at 2 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Whitney Administrative Complex, 2 Laura Avenue; Building G: Jessie Collier DeLoach Boardroom.