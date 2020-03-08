Georgia’s university system plans changes in core curriculum

ATLANTA (The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) — Some faculty members are expressing concerns about a plan to change course requirements within the University System of Georgia.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the system plans to cut the number of required core course hours from 42 to 33, while adding required courses meant to improve critical thinking, digital fluency and oral communication.

Officials say that will prepare students better for the workforce. However, faculty members worry it would result in less time devoted to subjects such as math, science and history.

Augusta University history department chair Andrew Goss says the plan would make students less well-rounded and less competitive in their careers.